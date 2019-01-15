Former MLB pitcher arrested on child sexual abuse charge

More
Former major league closer John Wetteland was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, police records show.
0:14 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former MLB pitcher arrested on child sexual abuse charge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60402467,"title":"Former MLB pitcher arrested on child sexual abuse charge","duration":"0:14","description":"Former major league closer John Wetteland was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, police records show.","url":"/WNT/video/mlb-pitcher-arrested-child-sexual-abuse-charge-60402467","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.