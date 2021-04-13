MLB player calls out anti-Asian messages after loss

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang shared on Twitter that he received racist social media messages after his decisive throwing error in Cleveland's loss Monday to the White Sox.
0:20 | 04/13/21

