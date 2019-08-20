Transcript for 2 former MLB players arrested in alleged drug-trafficking ring

Two former major league baseball players are under arrest tonight retired pitcher Octavio Dotel is in custody and former infielder Louie to steal. Cited as well as authorities in the Dominican Republic moved into a rest more than a dozen people in an alleged drug laundering operation. He Steele has denied the allegations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.