2 former MLB players arrested in alleged drug-trafficking ring

Retired pitcher Octavio Dotel and former infielder Luis Castillo were among more than a dozen people arrested in the Dominican Republic.
Two former major league baseball players are under arrest tonight retired pitcher Octavio Dotel is in custody and former infielder Louie to steal. Cited as well as authorities in the Dominican Republic moved into a rest more than a dozen people in an alleged drug laundering operation. He Steele has denied the allegations.

