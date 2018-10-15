Model fatally shot in the neck while driving to work: Authorities

Investigators are not sure where the gunshot came from; Kelsey Quayle crashed into oncoming traffic.
0:14 | 10/15/18

Transcript for Model fatally shot in the neck while driving to work: Authorities
New developments the mystery killing of a model near Atlanta police say Kelsey Quayle was shot in the neck while driving to work. Her car crashing into oncoming traffic surveillance images show over Clark seconds before the crash that scares are not sure where the gunshot came from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

