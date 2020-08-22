Transcript for Modeling system projects more than 310,000 coronavirus deaths by December

We turn to the coronavirus pandemic, a troubling new projection about the possible toll. Tonight more than 176,000 lives have been lost amid growing concern about mass gatherings. A high school football game in Alabama, parties on college campuses as students return and new infections linked to that massive motorcycle rally in South Dakota, the largest gathering in this pandemic. But this concert performance is actually a scientific experiment. Bringing people together to see how mass gatherings can be made safe. ABC's Trevor Ault is at nyu. Reporter: Tonight, president trump claiming without evidence members of his own administration are intentionally delaying potential coronavirus vaccines until after the election blaming "The deep state or whoever over at the fda" and tagging commissioner Stephen Hahn, who trump himself appointed last year. This, as a modeling system used by the white house projects nearly 310,000 Americans will have died from the virus by December with more than 6,000 deaths a day if mandates continue to ease. People still don't believe it's true, but it's very real. Reporter: In Texas, the Armijo and Pacheco families have lost five relatives, nearly two generations. It's kinda like a nightmare that we wish we can wake up from. Reporter: Daily death counts now increasing in 25 states, Washington, D.C. And Puerto Rico, and authorities warn mass gatherings are triggering outbreaks like this massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, earlier this month. 250,000 people are coming here to make this the largest event in America since the pandemic began. Today, South Dakota set a new record high for cases as officials in Minnesota and Nebraska have now linked outbreaks in their states to the rally. Overseas, 1,500 volunteers attending an experimental concert in Germany tonight equipped with trackers and fluorescent hand sanitizer to help researchers learn how the virus spreads in crowds. That's something American colleges and universities are struggling with, at least 36 states now reporting outbreaks linked to campuses. Oh, my god. Syracuse university. Reporter: Syracuse university issuing a warning to students after reviewing videos of crowded parties like this and tonight 23 students are suspended. We have a lot of power here to either continue the virus or to stop it, so I ask you to wear a mask, be smart, be safe. Reporter: Purdue university suspending 36 students, trying to limit the spread of the virus as other universities like notre dame and Iowa state report hundreds of cases in their first weeks back. And, Tom, at notre dame amid the surge university officials are rolling out surveillance testing, randomly screening students for the virus. Right now notre dame is one of hundreds of universities with only virtual classes, they're hoping this will help them safely return to in-person learning. Trevor Ault from New York City tonight, thanks. From overseas now one of

