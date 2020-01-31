Transcript for Moment Ted Bundy's ex-girlfriend saw his dark side

Next tonight, the Ted Bundy case all these years later and the ABC news exclusive. The former girlfriend and her daughter speaking out for the first time in decades to our Amy robach. Reporter: Throughout the 1970's, Ted Bundy kidnapped and murdered dozens of women at the same time living a double life with his unsuspecting girlfriend Liz Kendall and her young daughter, Molly. Is it fair to say at least at first that Ted Bundy was a gentleman? Oh, completely. Put a lot of energy into making us happy, doing fun things. My parents loved him. He was just really it, in my opinion. And I really wanted to marry him. Reporter: That relationship now chronicled in the new Amazon docuseries "Ted Bundy: Falling for a killer." I just didn't think he could do these things. Reporter: Kendall discussed the moment a coworker showed here a sketch of a kidnapping suspect that they thought resembled her boyfriend. There was just something about the jawline or something like that that made me think, wow, this is really weird. Reporter: Did you think he was capable of murder? No. Reporter: Before Liz would ever be confronted with the truth, she saw a glimpse of Bundy's dark side. Looking back, obviously hindsight is 20/20, were there any red flags? We'd been rafting down a very cold river. I was sitting on the edge of the raft, and he pushed me in, just quite violently. I grabbed a hold of the rope that was dragging behind the raft so that I could get back in, but his eyes were so -- they just got really weird looking and it was like he couldn't see me anymore. Reporter: You saw his eyes change? Absolutely. Reporter: The murder I think you felt most connected to was Bundy's last murder, the abduction of a 12-year-old, Kimberly leach, because you Yeah. I mean, it's hard to find words for how devastating it is, the loss of this girl and the things that he did to her. Doesn't matter how much time goes by, hearing the details of the case is so awful. So many questions among them. Why did the mother and daughter believe they were spared by Ted Bundy? They want to believe he cared for them, but he realized they were his cover. He could lead the double life, go on undetected for years. Amy, thank you. Amy will have much more, an extraordinary "20/20" tonight at at eastern.

