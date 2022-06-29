Monkeypox cases in the US on the rise

The reported cases of monkeypox in the United States have jumped nearly 33% in the last four days. The U.S. now has the most known infections of any country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live