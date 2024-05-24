Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ Director, dies at 53

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, known for "Super Size Me," died at 53 in New York from cancer complications.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live