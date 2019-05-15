Mosque fire being investigated as possible arson in Connecticut

More
Flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread, leaving the mosque heavily damaged during the month of Ramadan, authorities said.
0:17 | 05/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mosque fire being investigated as possible arson in Connecticut
There is a mosque fire under investigation tonight as possible arson in New Haven, Connecticut authorities say the fire it. Dina mosque was deliberately set flames breaking out on the first floor and quickly spreading the mosque heavily damaged during the month Ramadan. No one was hurt no arrests have been made federal authorities have now joined that investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread, leaving the mosque heavily damaged during the month of Ramadan, authorities said. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63037281","title":"Mosque fire being investigated as possible arson in Connecticut","url":"/WNT/video/mosque-fire-investigated-arson-connecticut-63037281"}