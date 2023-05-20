Mother accused of abandoning newborn denied bond

The woman accused of abandoning her newborn daughter four years ago has been denied bond after prosecutors said she could intimidate witnesses in the "Baby India" case.

May 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live