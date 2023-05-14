Mother-daughter team fly to new heights

Mom Teri Eidson and daughter Nicole McCallister make history as the 1st duo to copilot an international flight from Memphis to Seoul, South Korea, side by side in the cockpit.

May 14, 2023

