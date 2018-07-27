Transcript for Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'

ur pain relievinstrength of E. I'm back.e pm for Ater am. Missing college stunt in iowaow eaking her silence about her Daer's disaearance. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: As investigs in iowad their search for 20r-old mollie Tibbetts tonight, for the first time since she vanished, Mo's the speak out. You can't give up hope. It were me that were missing, mollie wouldn't give up hope. orter:ays S knew sothing wasn't right when mollie didn't show up to work. It was because th iso out of llie's cha Reporter: The ursity of Iowa stu was last otted goinfor a run in Brooklyn Iowa ly 18th. Investigs believe E rerned home that night. But are unclear about what happened nt. The FBI zeroing in on mollie's digifoical infortion from the social appshe used including gps Ta from her fit bit. Authorities now widening their investigation, Ching a hog farm and other properties wa. Ose search have turned empty, and they have ruled out he bnd friends as says they willot up hope. You, Alex. E BAC he the ago's lake shore drive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.