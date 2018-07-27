Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'

More
Investigators believe that Mollie Tibbets, 20, returned home after going for a run, but are unclear of what happened next.
1:11 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'
ur pain relievinstrength of E. I'm back.e pm for Ater am. Missing college stunt in iowaow eaking her silence about her Daer's disaearance. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: As investigs in iowad their search for 20r-old mollie Tibbetts tonight, for the first time since she vanished, Mo's the speak out. You can't give up hope. It were me that were missing, mollie wouldn't give up hope. orter:ays S knew sothing wasn't right when mollie didn't show up to work. It was because th iso out of llie's cha Reporter: The ursity of Iowa stu was last otted goinfor a run in Brooklyn Iowa ly 18th. Investigs believe E rerned home that night. But are unclear about what happened nt. The FBI zeroing in on mollie's digifoical infortion from the social appshe used including gps Ta from her fit bit. Authorities now widening their investigation, Ching a hog farm and other properties wa. Ose search have turned empty, and they have ruled out he bnd friends as says they willot up hope. You, Alex. E BAC he the ago's lake shore drive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56877958,"title":"Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'","duration":"1:11","description":"Investigators believe that Mollie Tibbets, 20, returned home after going for a run, but are unclear of what happened next. ","url":"/WNT/video/mother-missing-iowa-college-student-give-hope-56877958","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.