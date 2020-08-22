Transcript for Multi-state manhunt underway for Ohio murder suspect

Time for our index. The multistate manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect. Authorities say 41-year-old Timothy Sargent is suspected of attempted murder and is a person of interest in his girlfriend's death in Ohio. He's also wanted in connection to the shooting of an Indiana family inside of their car and a murder in West Virginia. Authorities believe he is traveling with a 20-year-old woman. An alligator attack in central Florida. Authorities say the victim was attempting to trap a 12-foot alligator when it launched itself onto the boat and bit off his forearm. The victim was participating in a statewide alligator harvest about 25 miles north of Orlando. He is expected to survive.

