Multi-state manhunt underway for Ohio murder suspect

More
Authorities said Timothy Sargent, 41, is wanted for multiple murders, including the death of his girlfriend.
0:36 | 08/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multi-state manhunt underway for Ohio murder suspect
Time for our index. The multistate manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect. Authorities say 41-year-old Timothy Sargent is suspected of attempted murder and is a person of interest in his girlfriend's death in Ohio. He's also wanted in connection to the shooting of an Indiana family inside of their car and a murder in West Virginia. Authorities believe he is traveling with a 20-year-old woman. An alligator attack in central Florida. Authorities say the victim was attempting to trap a 12-foot alligator when it launched itself onto the boat and bit off his forearm. The victim was participating in a statewide alligator harvest about 25 miles north of Orlando. He is expected to survive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Authorities said Timothy Sargent, 41, is wanted for multiple murders, including the death of his girlfriend. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72544790","title":"Multi-state manhunt underway for Ohio murder suspect","url":"/WNT/video/multi-state-manhunt-underway-ohio-murder-suspect-72544790"}