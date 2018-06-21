Transcript for As multiple patients sue, 'Dancing Doctor' defends videos

Next tonight, to the doctor under fire for dancing while she operated on patients. How does she explain her behavior? ABC's Steve osunsami with the interview. ??? Booty's on Fleek ??? Reporter: She likes to call herself Dr. Booty, and in some of her viral videos that have since been removed from YouTube, she promises voluptious cosmetic results that rival cartoons. ??? Betty Boop ??? ??? Jessica rabbit ??? ??? j.lo ??? ??? Nicki Minaj ??? ??? whatever you like ??? Reporter: But tonight, Dr. Windell Boutte has a suspended medical license. ??? She's a Brickhouse ??? Reporter: And a Georgia court will soon decide if that suspension sticks. ??? She has apple bottom jeans ??? ??? boots with the fur ??? Reporter: The video, some recorded during surgeries, are the least of her troubles. A number of patients are suing, saying they were disfigured. The doctor is now sitting down for an exclusive interview airing on "Good morning America," where she defends herself. The videos were preconsented, staged and done at a safe interval. Many, most of them after the fact. During recovery, which was planned by me and the patient. Reporter: The surgeries took place in the doctor's sub burr Bab Atlanta office building, which is legal in Georgia. David? Steve will have much more on "Gma." Thanks, Steve.

