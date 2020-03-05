Transcript for ‘Murder Hornets’ spotted in US

Back now with what's called murder hornets. Reported in the U.S. For the first time. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, killer hornets invading the U.S. And Canada. Asian giant hornets, also known as murder hornets, spotted in Washington state. And they prey on honeybees that pollinate much of our food. The bees go, we go, so, they pollinate 1 in 3 pieces of food we eat. So, we have to protect these little guys. Reporter: These hornets grow up to two inches long, roughly five times the size of a bee, and in Japan, where they originate, they reportedly kill up to 50 people each year. Their giant stingers capable of piercing a beekeeper's suit. The mandibles, there you go, you can sort of see them, are pretty large. They're very, very sharp. That's what they use to decapitate bees and then mash up the thorax into a meatball, they call it, and fly it back to feed it to their larvae. Reporter: The hornets can destroy an entire bee hive, in a matter of hours. Tonight, experts are desperately trying to track down the dangerous hornets and stop them before they kill off much of the bee population. Tom? Okay, zohreen, thank you.

