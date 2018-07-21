Murder of well-known Houston cardiologist remains a mystery

Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a prominent cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush, was gunned down while on his way to work on his bicycle; Houston police are investigating.
1:24 | 07/21/18

Transcript for Murder of well-known Houston cardiologist remains a mystery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

