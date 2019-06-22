Transcript for Mystery surrounding missing student from University of Utah

Back now with the mystery surrounding a missing college student in Utah disappearing after attending her grandmother's funeral. Last seen getting into a Lyft car. What we just learned from police. Here's Diane Macedo. Reporter: Tonight a desperate search for a missing student from the university of Utah who hasn't been seen or heard from in days. I have no idea what happened to her, where she is. Nobody does. It's pretty terrifying. Reporter: Friends and family say 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck flew back from her grandmother's funeral early Monday. She texted her parents around 1:00 A.M. To say she landed safely. Police now confirm she took a Lyft from the airport to an address in north Salt Lake. What happened next is a mystery. Whether she's in danger is a tough thing to say. Reporter: In a new statement her family said Lueck missed her midterms something friends say is unusual. I miss her and want to know where she's at. Reporter: Police say Lyft and the driver are cooperating. Lyft says we recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Mackenzie Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft. Tonight friends are gathering in Utah hoping to raise awareness about her disappearance and hoping for her safe return. Tom? Diane, thank you.

