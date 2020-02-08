NASA and SPACE-X face critical decisions as 2 astronauts plan return

More
Once the manned capsule undocks from the space station, the pair only have 48 hours of oxygen to make it home safely.
2:05 | 08/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA and SPACE-X face critical decisions as 2 astronauts plan return

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Once the manned capsule undocks from the space station, the pair only have 48 hours of oxygen to make it home safely. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72125170","title":"NASA and SPACE-X face critical decisions as 2 astronauts plan return","url":"/WNT/video/nasa-space-face-critical-decisions-astronauts-plan-return-72125170"}