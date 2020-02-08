Transcript for NASA and SpaceX complete historic mission

Tonight, mission accomplished. Nasa and spacex completing an historic feat. Two U.S. Astronauts splashing down in the gulf of Mexico. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, that historic splashdown. Splashdown. Dragon endeavour has returned home. Reporter: Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug hurley inside the spacex dragon endeavour for this 19-hour journey to Earth, orbiting the planet at a mind-blowing 17,000 miles per hour before entering the atmosphere at 2:36 P.M. Eastern. The extreme heat cutting off all communications between the dragon and Earth for four tense minutes. Hoping and praying that everything is going well. And, look, we just made history. The United States of America once again has a human space flight program. Reporter: At 2:40 P.M. The astronauts signal they're okay. Four minutes later, those chutes deploy. Dragon ultimately slowing down to just 15 miles per hour, splashing down in the gulf of Mexico. Welcome back to planet Earth. And thanks for flying spacex. Reporter: The dragon avoiding tropical storm Isaias in the atlantic. Astronaut Doug hurley with the first words from inside the dragon. It's truly our honor and privilege. Reporter: A recovery boat loading up the dragon. The heat shield underneath it charred by that re-entry -- 3,500 degrees fahrenheit. Locals racing in their own boats to get a view. Maybe next time we shouldn't announce our landing zone. Reporter: The recovery team wearing masks and hazmat suits. Bob and Doug emerging on stretchers, feeling gravity for the first time in 64 days. The first American splashdown in 45 years, since the Apollo era. Gio, joining us live from the Johnson space center. Tonight, the big question, how are the space dads, as they call them, Bob and Doug, doing? Reporter: We're told they're doing very well. In fact, they're already on their way back home to Houston. Gio, thank you. Now to the high alert after

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.