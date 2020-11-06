NASCAR driver who pushed for action applauds new ban

Bubba Wallace, the sport’s only full-time black driver, called the ban on Confederate flags at all NASCAR events, a pivotal moment.
0:19 | 06/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for NASCAR driver who pushed for action applauds new ban
NASCAR has now banned the confederate flag and all of its events and bubble Wallace the driver who pushed for action. That was a she is pivotal moment for the spirit. A lot of backlash could create create stairs and allows the community come together as one. And that's what the real mission is here bubble Wallace's NASCAR's only black full time driver.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

