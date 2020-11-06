Transcript for NASCAR driver who pushed for action applauds new ban

NASCAR has now banned the confederate flag and all of its events and bubble Wallace the driver who pushed for action. That was a she is pivotal moment for the spirit. A lot of backlash could create create stairs and allows the community come together as one. And that's what the real mission is here bubble Wallace's NASCAR's only black full time driver.

