-
Now Playing: Bubba Wallace responds to NASCAR’s ban on Confederate flags
-
Now Playing: Kindergarten teacher explains racism to her students
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: How the economic downturn has impacted communities of color
-
Now Playing: Suspect down after active shooting in Paso Robles, California
-
Now Playing: ABC News investigation finds dramatic racial disparities in arrests across US
-
Now Playing: Worst day for stocks in months
-
Now Playing: Police shoot gunman who opened fire on Paso Robles precinct
-
Now Playing: Calls for Ohio Senator to resign over comments on African Americans
-
Now Playing: Protesters occupy streets around Seattle police station
-
Now Playing: Animal rescue frees raccoon that got its head stuck in glass jar
-
Now Playing: Protesters debate over vandalism of Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia
-
Now Playing: Medical students head to front lines after graduation
-
Now Playing: Investigation into racial disparity, over-policing of black people
-
Now Playing: Vote to restrict ‘no knock’ warrants after Breonna Taylor’s death
-
Now Playing: Outrage over teen’s jaywalking arrest
-
Now Playing: New prediction US could hit 200K COVID deaths by fall
-
Now Playing: Top US general apologizes for Trump photo-op
-
Now Playing: Elephant explores empty Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
-
Now Playing: Trump claims he’s finalizing executive order on police reform