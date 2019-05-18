Transcript for National debate over abortion rights heats up

Next to the raging debate over abortion rights and new confusion about what is legal in certain states. This following an emotional vote yesterday by the Missouri house of representatives to ban abortions after eight weeks on the heels of even stricter new measures in the state of Alabama. At least half a dozen women's rights groups planning a nationwide day of protests on Tuesday. This new law and the backlash drawing intense new lines in the battle on the days ahead. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Today, as more states dial back abortion rights, the vice president himself addressed the issue in a commencement speech. I couldn't be more proud to be part of an administration that has stood strong, stood without apology for the sanctity of human life. Reporter: On Friday, Missouri became the eighth state this year to enact strict new restrictions on abortion. Other states may soon follow suit. Even before some of the new laws take effect, there is now confusion and fear at women's health centers in these states. We actually have had many people call in saying, are you open? Are you still seeing patients? Is abortion now illegal? Reporter: The backers of these bills hope to test the issue in court, challenging the constitutional right established by the landmark roe V. Wade decision. There will be challenges to this. Y'all know this started in 1973, there's going to be court challenges to this issue throughout the years to come. Reporter: The other side is not going to give up without a fight. The debate comes down to the philosophical question about when exactly human life begins, and whether that should limit the rights of pregnant women over their own bodies. Missouri and Alabama offer no exception for rape and incest. In both states, doctors who perform abortions could go to jail. I will not violate the law, but what I do know is that there are people who will need abortion care, whether it is legal or illegal. Reporter: Some of these new state laws are too extreme, even for some of the folks who want to see some limits placed on abortion. Among them quite possibly the president himself. Today, a senior trump campaign official told us that the president has on multiple occasions said that he favors -- limits exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Tom? David Wright for us tonight. David, thank you. This programming note. More on the 2020 presidential race tomorrow morning on "This

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.