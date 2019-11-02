Transcript for National Enquirer refuses to reveal source behind Bezos leak

Next here, to the battle between the richest man in the world and the owners of "The national enquirer." Jeff bezos accusing "The national enquirer" of extortion and bribery. Tonight here, possible word, where those images came from. Here's ABC's Amy robach. Reporter: Tonight, new questions about just who leaked texts and photos between the world's richest man, Jeff bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his reported girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. The story was given to "The national enquirer" by a reliable source, it was a source that was well-known to both Mr. And miss Sanchez. Reporter: The national enquirer" refusing to identify the source, but the daily beast reports it was Sanchez's own brother, Michael. In his bombshell blog post, bezos accused the pub lake of threatening to release explicit photos unless he stopped his investigation into how "The enquirer" got the photos and declare he has no knowledge or basis the coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces. The attorney for the chairman of the tabloid's parent company, David pecker, a long-time friend of the president, denying those allegations in an interview with George. Jeff bezos says extortion, blackmail. It absolutely is not extortion and not blackmail. Reporter: As for Sanchez's brother, he's denied he was involved in exposing his er's affair, but tells "The Washington post," which is owned by bezos, the enquirer set out a takedown to make trump happy. Amy, great to have you here. The focus might be on whoa leaked the text messages, the photos. The other major question in this case is whether or not federal prosecutors are still looking into what bezos' claims. Reporter: Yeah, and the answer to that question is, they are. Federal prosecutors reviewing the accusations of extortion and blackmail. They are going to look at every communication between the two sides to determine whether "The national enquirer" violated the immunity deal they already have with prosecutors by committing a crime, David. Amy robach with us on a Monday night. Amy, thank you.

