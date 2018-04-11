Transcript for National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan

Overseas to the national Guard soldier killed in kabul. A 39-year-old father of seven, he also served as the mayor of his city. Here's ABC's Lana Zak on the apparent insider attack. Reporter: The major, mayor and married father of seven killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan. Army National Guard major Brent Taylor, mayor of north Ogden, Utah, was shot when a member of the Afghan security force opened fire in kabul. The gunman killed by other Afghan forces. Major Taylor's desire to serve his country in multiple deployments are a testament to the character of this man. Reporter: 39-year-old mayor Taylor serving his fourth deployment, his second in Afghanistan. Governor Gary Herbert said he volunteered even as they tried to talk him out it. You've done enough. You've done your part. Reporter: The major and mayor ten months into his latest tour, his thoughts never far from home. His community and his family. He posted on Facebook about ,. His community and his family. His community and his family. He posted on Facebook about being 7,000 miles away watching his baby girl learn to walk via Skype. His final message reflecting on Tuesday's midterms and what he called the precious right to vote hoping whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us. Tom, major Taylor's remains are due back in the united States tomorrow. This is the second apparent insider attack involving U.S. Forces in less than three weeks. Tom. A sad story all around. Lana Zak for us tonight, thank you. Next tonight to a disturbing

