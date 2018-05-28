Transcript for National guardsman missing after devastating flash floods hit town

Gd evening. I'm T llamas, in for Davi and it's great to have you with us on this memial day. We beginith several states of agency, as rainmakers threaten millions a devastating flash flood washing out Ellicott city, Maryland. A wall of wat turn into the downtown io a ragingriver. Cars Andris thrown like toys. Some resid taken surprise tonight, as waters recede, an urgent search for a Maryland tional guardsman. Athe same time, rto, the fi named storm of the hurricane season, Makin landll late today near Panama CI beach, Florida. Flood watches in effect. T we begin tonight with ABC's David Kerley in hard-h ellicottity, Maryland. Oh my god. Reporr: The amount of water. Iteed, astonishing. Ripping traffic lights, cars floating awbobbing in E rapid water. People trapped. There's people in Y build Repr: In T second floor window, you can see those who Ng an s-o-s sign. The definition of a flash fl as the torre of water turned main street into a river. Missing tonight, 39-yr-old marylandational guards Mapp, E son nd was at a L staurant with his bes friend and former air force vet, Joe Lopez, when aan with a cat headed out and Harmond went to help her. Just swepay. Reporter: It's been called a thousand year start it is the second one in two years. Local officials say thne was worse than 2016. 300 people had to be rescued, a coupleozen from high danger tuations. The debris actually came this high. This how high the water actually got to. But look ovee side, where the creek's running now, here's one car, ae, two others, a dumpster, a 55 gallon drum, that's how powerful th water was. Water that sliced through a road, thro chunks of concrete aside. The radar was the warnin a strong storm Sunday over the the flash flood warning went up at 4:26.it went to a Flo emergency 14 MI R. Shortly after, the town inundated, more than eight inches of rain falling ihree hours. All day, debris, including C and dumpsters, were being pulled from the muddy muck. Along the main street of this historic town, many business were just recovering fro the 2016 flood, including restaurant owner el, W gutted his restaurant two years ago to reopen. You are G to rebuild? We are going touild. We've been down this road, we know the story and W rebuilding. David Kerley joins us F the scene. Youtioned THA guardsman, Joe lez, who is now missing. What is the latest on the search? Reporter: The rescue efforts are still under way,ccording to fire offis. In fact, cadaver dog were working downstream today, looking for a sign. Still holding out some hope his best friend Thate may be UND alive, Tom. D Kerley, thank U. Ming south now, to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.