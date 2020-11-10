Transcript for Navy lieutenant dresses as eagle mascot to surprise his kids

Finally tonight, "America strong." The Navy dad, a living reminder of the sacrifices military families make. Tonight, the best costume this side of Halloween. Navy lieutenant chip Robertson has likely seen a lot of missions in his career. But nothing like this. Putting on an eagle costume, pretending to be the mcot at his children's school. I was very excited to get to see them. Reporter: It's been nearly a year since he's seen them. He's a flight nurse, deployed in the Middle East. His wife says the separation has been tough on their three children. They miss their dad. There were times they just wanted him home. Reporter: So when he called to give his wife the good news -- We knew we wanted to surprise them. I emailed the teachers that Friday, we wanted to pick the kids up early. Reporter: But the teacher had a different idea. Do you think he would want to dress as an eagle mascot? Well, I don't know if he wants to, but, yeah, he'll do it. It's fine. Reporter: And here's that moment. Lieutenant Robertson waiting for his cue. The principal announcing they're honoring their son. Way to go. Your brother and sister are here, too. I waited until the last high five, and then took it off. Reporter: The kids in shock. But the family so happy to be finally back together. Remember, this military dad hasn't seen his family in a year. Just getting to hug them and, you know, see them again. It was just perfect. Our thanks to the robertsons for sharing that wonderful story. And we want to thank lieutenant Robertson for his service.

