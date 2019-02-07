Transcript for Navy SEAL found not guilty on charges of killing ISIS prisoner in Iraq

shell verdict in the trial of a former Navy S.E.A.L. Special operations chief Edward Gallagher found not guilty. He was convicted of a single crime, taking a photo with a body of a dead captive. Gallagher was deployed to Iraq in 2017 when the incident took place. His own platoon turning him in. But then, that stunning turn during the trial. A prosecution witness testifying that he, not Gallagher, actually killed the captive. ABC's Clayton Sandell starts us off. Reporter: Edward Gallagher's attorneys celebrating on the steps of the courthouse tonight, after a military jury found the decorated Navy S.E.A.L. Not guilty of premeditated murder. Huge victory. Huge weight off the gallaghers. Huge victory for justice. Reporter: The 19-year combat veteran was accused of war crimes during a 2017 tour in Iraq, including murdering this teenage ISIS prisoner, seen wounded in this Iraqi TV video. Fellow S.E.A.L. Corey Scott, granted immunity, testified that he saw Gallagher, a medic, stab that teen in the neck. But in a shocking twist, Scott testified that he, not Gallagher, killed the teen by plugging his airway to prevent him from being tortured by Iraqi forces, saying, "I knew he was going to die anyway." Gallagher's defense team argued during the two-week trial that the case was built on false accusations from disgruntled sailors. This is not a murder, this is a mutiny. This is a group of young disgruntled sailors that didn't like being told that they were cowards. And so they decided to conspire to take down the chief. And Clayton Sandell joins us now live. Clayton, we know that Edward Gallagher was convicted of that one charge, posing for a picture of a captive's dead body. So, could he still face prison time? Reporter: That's right, Cecilia. Prosecutors showed those pictures during the trial. Defense attorneys argue that the sentence for that crime would be less than the time he's already served, so they believe Gallagher will be going home tonight. Cecilia? Clayton, thank you. To our other top story

