Transcript for NBA head to travel to China amid flap over pro-Hong Kong tweets

It would appear China tonight is now strongarming the NBA. All of this after a tweet from the general manager of the Houston rockets supporting Hong Kong's pro democracy protesters. China is now refusing to air NBA games. Here's Tom llamas. Reporter: Tonight, China putting the full-court press on the NBA. Their main broadcasting network refusing to air two preseason NBA games and appearing to threatening their billion dollar plus contract with the league. It all started with this tweet from Houston rockets GM Daryl Morey. "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong." Morey showing support for the pro-democracy demonstrators battling the chinese-backed leaders of Hong Kong. Daryl's tweet has hit what I would call a third rail issue. Reporter: China castigating the rockets for the tweet, demanding they correct the error. We apologize, you know? We love China. Reporter: That sentiment outraging many American fans and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. But today, NBA commissioner Adam silver trying to balance the league's $4 billion interest in China with American values. We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression. Reporter: The Chinese state broadcaster firing back saying, "We believe that any speech that challenges national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech." David, commissioner silver will be in China on Wednesday for those preseason games. He hopes to meet with government officials to help diffuse this conflict. David? Tom llamas, thank you. And there is still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.