NBA icon Dwyane Wade reveals he was diagnosed with cancer at 41

The Hall of Famer said on his podcast that doctors removed nearly half of his right kidney in 2023 after stomach cramps and trouble going to the bathroom prompted a visit to the doctor.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live