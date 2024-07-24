Netanyahu speaks to Congress urging American leaders to provide bipartisan support

Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress, making the case for continued U.S. support for the conflict in Gaza, saying, "Provide us with weapons faster, and we will finish the job sooner."

July 24, 2024

