Netanyahu's visit sparks wave of protests in DC

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the Capitol on Wednesday to denounce Israel's war in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just hours before his speech to Congress.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live