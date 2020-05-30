Nevada state trooper comforts 5-year-old after car accident

More
Trooper Quinn gave the little girl a hug after she was visibly shaken from the accident.
0:58 | 05/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nevada state trooper comforts 5-year-old after car accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Trooper Quinn gave the little girl a hug after she was visibly shaken from the accident.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70974353","title":"Nevada state trooper comforts 5-year-old after car accident","url":"/WNT/video/nevada-state-trooper-comforts-year-car-accident-70974353"}