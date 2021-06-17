Transcript for Images from Wednesday's historic Geneva summit

A final note tonight. Some of the images you likely didn't see. That hand shake the world saw, but not from this angle, of course. Reporters from across the globe shouting out questions to the leaders. Once inside, the image we didn't see, the private greeting inside that villa. After the news conference, president Biden departing in his motorcade. Ad two final images tonight. The Russian presidential plane taking off from Geneva airport and at 2:41 eastern, air force one departing, too. President Biden heading back to the United States after this historic summit. The president saying here today the coming months will tell if u.s./russia relations will thank you for watching our coverage here. I'm David Muir. I'll see you tomorrow night from New York. Good night.

