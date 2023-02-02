New Jersey councilwoman found shot in her car

Police are looking for clues after Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found dead in her car.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live