New Orleans teen overcomes odds to become valedictorian

Elijah Hogan graduated at the top of his class while living at a shelter for unhoused youths. He plans to continue his education at Xavier University.

June 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live