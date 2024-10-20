New video appears to show North Korean soldiers in Russia

Geolocated video circulating online appears to show North Korean soldiers in Russia's far east, potentially to deploy to the war in Ukraine. ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports.

October 20, 2024

