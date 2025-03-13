New York Knicks assistant cheers on national anthem singer 22 years later

In a heartwarming moment, Natalie Gilbert returned to sing the national anthem at a Portland Trail Blazers game, more than two decades after she struggled to do so as a 13-year-old.

March 13, 2025

