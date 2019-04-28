Transcript for NFL Draft pick shot hours after being selected by the New York Giants

Now with a bizarre and tragic ending to a day of celebration for a college player just drafted into the NFL the player wounded in an off campus shooting his teammate killed. Here's ABC's Marcy Gonzales. With the 180. Pick of in the 2019. NFL draft. The New York full bullet giants select one of the best moments of his life. Corey Valentine defensive back wash very quickly followed by one of the most horrifying. Just hours after being drafted by the New York giants' Corey Valentine's shot and injured his former teammate at Washburn University killed. Through it. Handsome little elm and little rooted. Brilliant use. Police in Topeka Kansas say there were dozens of people at this off campus housing when those shots were fired early this morning someone driving Valentine to a hospital. Officers then arriving on scene finding 23 year old Dwayne Simmons dead at the New York Giants calling it a tragic situation writing in a statement we've spoken to Korean he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwayne Simmons family friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community. Valentine is expected to make a full recovery and tonight police are still searching for the gunman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.