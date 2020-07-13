NFL team drops controversial ‘Redskins’ name, logo

Owner Dan Snyder, who once said the Washington, D.C., NFL team would “never change the name,” will now work to create a name that will “inspire our sponsors, fans and community.”
1:17 | 07/13/20

Now to the NFL team that will be called the Washington Redskins no longer. The team will drop the name. The owner once said he would never do it, saying you can put that in caps. Rachel Scott tonight on the turning point. Reporter: Tonight, Washington's NFL team buckling under pressure, dropping the Redskins name and logo, announcing the franchise's new name will inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years. The navajo nation still with harsh words for the team that's used the racist slur despite decades-long outrage, saying, this change did not come about willingly by the team's owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of indigenous peoples. It's such a good decision for the country. Not just for native peoples. It closes a painful chapter of denigration and disrespect. Reporter: Owner Dan Synder once famously saying, "We'll never change the name. Never. You can use caps." Reporter: The turning point came as the team's biggest sponsors, FedEx, Nike, and Pepsi, demanded a change. Reporter: One particular name gaining popularity, the redtails.

