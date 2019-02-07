Transcript for Nike yanks Betsy Ross flag sneaker after public criticism

And back here now, where Nike is facing a major backlash after canceling the release of a new sneaker that featured the so-called Betsy Ross flag over its perceived link to an era of slavery. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, Nike yanking this Betsy Ross flag shoe, following public criticism and a direct appeal from Colin Kaepernick. The sneakers were supposed to launch Monday but Kaepernick, one of the brand's most recognizable and controversial faces intervened, reportedly telling execs the design, feating the thirteen stars and stripes version of the American flag, was considered offensive to some "Because of its connection to an era of slavery." Conservatives immediately taking on Nike and Kaepernick. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell critical of the decision. If we're in a political environment where the flag has become controversial to Americans, I think we got a problem. Reporter: And Arizona governor dough Ducey tweeting he's pulling roughly $2 million worth of financial incentives that were meant nor Nike's new manufacturing plant there. And Cecilia, in a statement, Nike tells ABC news it made the decision to halt distribution of its fourth of July shoes based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend or detraekt from the nation's patriotic holiday. Cecilia?

