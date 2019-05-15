Transcript for Nor'easter dumps more than 3 inches of snow on Vermont city

wet and windy night in much of the northeast for the come mute home, as that nor'easter now moves out, duping more than three inches of snow in Vermont before leaving. In Florida, a trooper working an accident in I-95 there nearly killed when a car skids towards him. He jumps up. Only breaking his ankle, luckily. And in New Mexico, a flash floodless coupe, a good samaritan helping a woman with two children. But tonight, a new system we're now watching and ginger zee is back with us this evening on a very wet night here in New York. Hey, ginger. Reporter: David, wet and cold. Laguardia airport broke a record low temperature for the second morning in a row. I've got gloved on and it's may 14th, but we are about to change this miserable weather here. From miserable here to dangerous on the west coast. Let's look at that storm. The low comes on, especially tomorrow into Thursday. Two to four inches of rain in northern California. That's a big deal this late in the season. One to two feet of snow in parts of the Sierra and the rockies. Then, it is Friday and Saturday that I'm really concerned, from South Dakota to Texas, we're talking about severe storms, including large tornadoes, hail and wind that can take out power. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.