Now Playing: Nor'easter slams the East Coast

Now Playing: Humpback whale and dolphins swim side by side off California coast

Now Playing: Nor’easter moving up East Coast

Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy James’ preparing to take on the best of the show’s best

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian ‘Miracle’ dog has new home

Now Playing: Smoking luggage causes scare as passengers board Southwest flight

Now Playing: Police body camera shows moment kidnapped Texas girl is found

Now Playing: Trump suggests he may testify in writing in House impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: Manhunt for gunmen wanted in deadly shooting at watch party

Now Playing: Jury convicts Patrick Frazee in murder of his longtime fiancee

Now Playing: 2 people and suspect killed in Walmart parking lot shooting

Now Playing: New poll shows Americans watching public hearings closely

Now Playing: Trump backtracks on vaping ban

Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa poll, Deval Patrick hits the campaign trail

Now Playing: Senator talks Trump impeachment and new book

Now Playing: 51% of Americans think Trump should be impeached: Poll

Now Playing: Chick-fil-A ends donations for anti-LGBTQ organizations

Now Playing: Shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart leaves 3 dead including suspect

Now Playing: Man shoots brother after mistaking him for hurt deer