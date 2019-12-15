Transcript for North Carolina school deputy slams middle school student to the floor

Next to disturbing images of a school deputy slamming a middle school student to the floor two times and dragging him down the hall. The deputy now on paid leave. The sheriff saying he was shocked when he first saw the here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, this disturbing surveillance video of a school resource officer body slamming a middle school student in North Carolina is at the center of an investigation. Real horrible. It's terrible. Reporter: Here you see the deputy throw the child to the ground, pick him up, and do it again before dragging the boy down the hallway. When we first saw the video, we were stunned. We were shocked. I don't expect my deputy or any deputy of law enforcement in North Carolina to carry out their duties in that way. Reporter: The sheriff says the deputy still hasn't explained what prompted the violence. Skbh and is now on paid leave while authorities investigate. The district saying they're deeply concerned. And that officials are working in full cooperation with local authorities. This is a stunning incident. I don't see any justification for the officer's behavior. Reporter: The boy's family tells reporters he's recovering at home. The district attorney says the child's age will be taken into account as well as the injuries, while determining whether the officer will be criminally charged.

