Transcript for North Korea officials executed, report says

new headline out of North Korea. The U.S. Is investigating, that Kim Jung un, and the spy mavps horse delivered the letter to president trump at the white house, reportedly sent to forced labor. How is the trump administration ABC easterry Moran tonight. Reporter: Tonight, there are reports that the lives of these two top north Korean officials, seen here in the oval office in January, may be in jeopardy or over because of Kim Jong un's fury. The report coming out of the region, impossible to confirm -- suggests that the young tyrant turned on his own team, reportedly executing his lead negotiator and four foreign ministry officials and sending his former right hand man seen here delivering letters to president trump in Washington to one of North Korea's notoriously brutal forced labor camps, along with the lead translator in the talks. All this because Kim was furious over the collapse of his summit with president trump in Hanoi in February. Sometimes you have to walk, and this was just one of those times. Reporter: Kim so embarrassed, he fired off missiles. Earlier this week, president trump, who has said he and Kim "Fell in love" said even the missiles didn't bother him. You're not bothered at all by the small missiles? No, I'm not. I am personally not. Live with Terry Moran from Washington. We heard from the president said about days ago. Any word from the president or the administration tonight? Not yet from the president, David. Secretary of state Pompeo said the U.S. Is investigating but he told ABC news the next time he negotiates with north cee yarks his counterpart will likely be someone else. Terry, thanks. Next on the, the miles an hour tourist who said she was

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.