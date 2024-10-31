North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile launch meant as message to 'rivals'

Just days before the United States’ presidential election, North Korea conducted a new provocation by test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching the U.S.

October 31, 2024

