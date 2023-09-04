North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to meet with President Putin

There were reports on Monday that North Korea leader Kim Jong Un may soon travel to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin about selling him new weaponry.

September 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live