Transcript for North Korean officials slam the US by saying it has made "gangster-like demands"

Nowe move on those gh-level talksween north Korea and the U.S. Appearing to hit a ce tonight. Nokoa slammingalks with U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo as deeply regrettable and cancerous,using washon of making gangster-like nds, those their words on its nuclear weapons program. But Pompeo chaerthe lks as, quote, productive. ABC's Ta Palmeri reporting from the region tonight. Reporter: There were signs of troufor secretof state Mike Pompeo when the latest ear negotiatiorted off with the most innocent of questions.heas asked if he slept well. I did, I did. Thank for the accommodn. Reporter: But the question S merely a SP for this sh across the bow by counter part kimong Chol. But we have very Seri discussions on very important matterstday. So thinking about those discussions you might have not slept well lnight. Dirr Kim, I sleust fi Reporter: Just before leaving, pompeying to put the best spin on his third trip Toth Korea evegh he was denied a meeting with Kim Jong-un. We had productive, good faith negotiations Reporter: But shortly after takeoff,t good faith W gone. The nortreans slamming T U.S. In a statement saying they pushed aat and gangster-like demand for denuclearization." Calling the U.S. Issues "Cancerousexpressing disappointment that the U.S. "Left all ps" in South Korea. Now, we're wellour way to get denuclearizatiand the agreement saysre will be total denuclearization. Reporter: There who for progfter that historic summit just over a month ago, now the taemingly in shambles. I want stop the war games, I thought they were very priv Reportehile the trump administra agreed to call off their military exercises with south K, the not Koreans yet to deliver on their pledge to return remaof U.S. Combat veterans. And there reports that they hot curbed their ear activities. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself. Eporter: With North Korea ING the weekentalks deeply regrettable, speculn now grow that the heated rhic between Kim arump will also return. S.ials say Ty're not surprise B the H stement by the northans, they see as a negotiating tactic. They still have faith in president P. The question now, does the president L have fain them?tom. Tara Palmeri traveling with the secretar state ton Tara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.