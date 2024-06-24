Northwestern Medicine in Chicago successfully performs rare kidney transplant

John Nicholas received a kidney from a childhood friend. Doctors said he was young and healthy enough only to use spinal anesthesia. He was back home less than 24 hours after receiving his new kidney.

June 24, 2024

