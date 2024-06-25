'Notebook' star Gena Rowlands battling Alzheimer's for past 5 years

Gena Rowlands, 94, is known for her role in the film "The Notebook," directed by her son, Nick Cassavetes. She has been living with Alzheimer's for five years and is now experiencing "full dementia."

June 25, 2024

