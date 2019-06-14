Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire

More
The small mass will be held exactly two months since the blaze devastated the church. David Muir takes a look back at the destruction he witnessed in the wake of the fire.
1:49 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"The small mass will be held exactly two months since the blaze devastated the church. David Muir takes a look back at the destruction he witnessed in the wake of the fire. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63700214","title":"Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire","url":"/WNT/video/notre-dame-hold-mass-devastating-fire-63700214"}