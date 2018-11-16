Transcript for November noreaster drops 6 inches of snow, ice on New York City

The nightmare still playing out. That deadly at a store nor'easter slamming several states there is still snow falling. It brought New York City jewel holt that twenty car pileup on the GW bridge connecting New Jersey to New York City gridlock across the city. The mat being seen for so many passengers would bus is delayed halted you can see the guards there. Blocking the escalators to the Port Authority bus station students at a middle school forced to spend the night there. And tonight cancellations and delays still causing quite a scene at airports. Passengers sleeping on cots at Newark Airport and now a new system we're watching tonight be rolled his rob Marciano. Leading us off. Tonight with snow still falling in parts of the northeast. The nightmare is not over. On historic November nor'easter. Stranding drivers in cars for hours passengers still waiting at airports students stranded at school into the night. This storm hit. Provided that perfect hour right has Russia now with Houghton in Manhattan six inches of snow and ice halting traffic. Hundreds of trees crashing down under the weight of this note gathering on leaves still on the trees. Blocking roads crushing cars I just heard a crack. That the whole land all branches filled out this stunning scene on New York's George Washington Bridge a twenty car pileup. Some were forced to get out of their cars and simply walk across the bridge. Nearly 2000 crashes in twelve hours even if you say it's you know an exceedingly unusual. Set of events that came together. We still can't let happen again. Meanwhile a C a frustrated commuters packed into New York's Port Authority bus terminal a massive crowd held back by armed guards. Four hours on an hour and a half. Normal to me some commuters forced to get out and push many simply abandoning their cars. These students at this middle school in New Jersey forced to spend the night sleeping on gym mats. Their parents could not pick them up from school. They watch the movie crows and want to go home. On interstate 78 in Pennsylvania police using sirens banging on doors to wake truckers and drivers who were stuck in traffic for so long. They had fallen asleep and the storm was deadly one driver traveling north from Florida on interstate 95 in Connecticut. Was killed after getting out of his car to clear snow. Air travel also grinding to a halt passengers trapped there two. It's got on the plane for two hours stranded travelers crashing on content airport terminals from Boston's Logan Airport to new work. What a mess let's get right to rob Marciano with a slide again tonight the George Washington Bridge their behind you Robin what a chaotic scene there overnight. You're now tracking another system. Yes we are do not quite don't would this one was quite frankly. Outperformed our forecast is now spinning off the coast of Maine and spiraling snow bands around the northern New England north York another storm you talked about we got when a storm warnings posted now for. Wyoming and North Dakota kind of a two prong system that will bring snow to the I any court or. And also know through Minneapolis Chicago reaching into the areas that got devices early this week maybe two to four inches. Behind Matt. Wind chills will be below 07 at poll there we'll get to the east next week.

